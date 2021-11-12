Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GCM Grosvenor Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for GCM Grosvenor in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of GCMG stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 292,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 411,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $1,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

