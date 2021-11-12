PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $19.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PMT. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.38.

PMT opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after purchasing an additional 119,429 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 63.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 347,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 134,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $233,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

