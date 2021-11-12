DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their hold rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,873,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,638,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,152,277 shares of company stock worth $178,482,558. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 16.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

