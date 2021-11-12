Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,829 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $210,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.89 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.