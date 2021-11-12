Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 913.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,884,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514,818 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 46.4% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,166,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,082 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at about $10,066,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $982,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

