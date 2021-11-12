Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOGL. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $144,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth about $258,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.74%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.18%.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.