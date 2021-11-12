Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 2,608 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 433.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 101,067 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVAC. Truist boosted their price target on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

