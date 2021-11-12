Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in frontdoor by 18.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 13.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

frontdoor stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

