Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.
NYSE HAE opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
