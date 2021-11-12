Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

NYSE HAE opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

