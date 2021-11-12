Quark Trading Down 82.4% This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 82.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $326.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,754,603 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

