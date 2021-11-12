CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Sells $130,577.00 in Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $162.93 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $171.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.55.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

