Stuart M. Vorcheimer Sells 3,500 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGC opened at $35.45 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $667.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 36,403 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

