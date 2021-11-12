vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -1.76. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTVT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 1,575.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,562 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in vTv Therapeutics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

