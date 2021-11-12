Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo Sells 1,100 Shares

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $137,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Luis Rojo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00.

SCL opened at $126.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

