DEEPSPACE Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.08 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 182.1% higher against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and $3.17 million worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00072185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00071609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00097963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,805.02 or 0.99883265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.14 or 0.07160560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00020130 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DPSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.