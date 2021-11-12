Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

AVNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $31.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $356.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.01. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.10 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $189,569.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 285,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 175,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

