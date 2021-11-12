First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

First Merchants has raised its dividend by 50.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Merchants has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Merchants stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of First Merchants worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

