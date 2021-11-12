Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of PRPL opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $905.41 million, a PE ratio of 150.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 374,708 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 569,052 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,223,000 after acquiring an additional 491,236 shares during the period.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.