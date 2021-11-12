FY2021 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Boosted by Wedbush

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $20.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.69. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PFSI stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

