SVB Leerink Trims Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Target Price to $25.00

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 196.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $8.42 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). As a group, analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 379,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 348,296 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,548,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after acquiring an additional 274,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

