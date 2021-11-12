Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Poshmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

POSH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $18.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

