Brokers Set Expectations for Aptinyx Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.17). William Blair also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.37 on Friday. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the first quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 87.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $39,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

