FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,427,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

