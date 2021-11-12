Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 193.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after buying an additional 398,179 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 314,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,200,000 after acquiring an additional 139,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after buying an additional 111,734 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 28.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 493,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after buying an additional 109,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPB opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.65. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

