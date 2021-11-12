Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $902,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,263,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 253.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 194,998 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.65 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

