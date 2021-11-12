AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,895,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6,354.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,781,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $93.38 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.25% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

