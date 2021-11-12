DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Alan Ralph Purchases 1,500 Shares

DCC plc (LON:DCC) insider Alan Ralph bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,148 ($80.32) per share, for a total transaction of £92,220 ($120,486.02).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,098 ($79.67) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,188.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,128.52. DCC plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,178 ($67.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 55.85 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DCC from GBX 7,783 ($101.69) to GBX 7,640 ($99.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,153 ($93.45).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

