Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 2,787 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,787 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $64,101.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $97,450.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $80,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $74,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $40,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $19,490.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.