FY2021 EPS Estimates for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Cut by Analyst

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Design Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

DSGN opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

In related news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,127,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,934,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

