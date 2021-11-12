Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $35.61.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

