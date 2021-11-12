PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) vs. eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Head to Head Survey

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for eGain and PowerSchool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 2 3 0 2.60 PowerSchool 0 3 7 0 2.70

eGain currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.62%. PowerSchool has a consensus target price of $35.86, indicating a potential upside of 66.08%. Given PowerSchool’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than eGain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of PowerSchool shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of eGain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and PowerSchool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 8.89% 16.71% 7.09% PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares eGain and PowerSchool’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $78.29 million 4.60 $6.96 million $0.21 54.62 PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than PowerSchool.

Summary

eGain beats PowerSchool on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

