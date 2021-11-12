PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) vs. eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Head to Head Survey

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for eGain and PowerSchool, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|eGain
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|PowerSchool
|0
|3
|7
|0
|2.70
Institutional & Insider Ownership
50.2% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of PowerSchool shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of eGain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares eGain and PowerSchool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|eGain
|8.89%
|16.71%
|7.09%
|PowerSchool
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares eGain and PowerSchool’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|eGain
|$78.29 million
|4.60
|$6.96 million
|$0.21
|54.62
|PowerSchool
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
eGain has higher revenue and earnings than PowerSchool.
Summary
eGain beats PowerSchool on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
PowerSchool Company Profile
PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
