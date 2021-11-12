Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 15,094 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 33.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,094 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,889 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 338.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 87,678 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $59.38 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

