Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $23.20 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

