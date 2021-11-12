Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Raised to $55.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares in the company, valued at $20,089,983.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

