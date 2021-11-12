Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) PT Raised to $55.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EPAY. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.
Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58.
In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares in the company, valued at $20,089,983.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
