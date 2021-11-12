E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $275,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,505 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $184,398.05.

On Friday, October 22nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $253,500.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $245,450.00.

Quanterix stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Quanterix by 103.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

