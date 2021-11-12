DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $260.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH opened at $227.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.96. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $4,331,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoorDash by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.