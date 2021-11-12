150,000 Shares in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,385,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,556,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,500,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,037,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,625,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

