Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 22,512 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,512 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,872,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after buying an additional 199,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,805 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

RGR stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.