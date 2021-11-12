Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

AGCB opened at $10.19 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.