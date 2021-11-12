Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires 17,388 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRBP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 1,658,273 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,884,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 722,222 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 244,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.86. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

