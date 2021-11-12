Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synthetic Biologics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYN. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 232,896 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 347.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 466,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 362,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.40 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Synthetic Biologics Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

