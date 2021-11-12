Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 190.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 130,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,162,000 after acquiring an additional 85,575 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.7% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.0% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,546,728,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 72,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $250.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

