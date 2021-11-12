Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $920,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $552.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

