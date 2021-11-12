Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $273,000 in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $3,467,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 237,896 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $428,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.03. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

