Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in General Electric by 107.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,458,000 after buying an additional 5,630,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

