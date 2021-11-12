Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,570,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Abiomed by 4,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,805,000 after buying an additional 472,508 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abiomed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $356.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.50. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.41 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

