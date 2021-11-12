Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07.

XENE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

