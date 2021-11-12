LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Up 12.2% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $1,795.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.44 or 0.00415536 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001188 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $688.42 or 0.01077678 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,009,209 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,432 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

