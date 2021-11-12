FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Increased by Analyst

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the company will earn ($2.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.56). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.88.

Shares of SW stock opened at C$23.91 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of C$13.86 and a 1 year high of C$28.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$889.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$163.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.43 million.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

