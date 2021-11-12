Brokers Set Expectations for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$3.50. The business had revenue of C$54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.54 million.

